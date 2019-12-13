|
widower of Mary Alice Cinnamon Elkin, departed this life on Wed, Dec 11, 2019, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, having attained the age of 86 years. He was born in Lexington on Dec 5, 1933, the son of the late Zachariah Fielding and Ruth Rector Elkin. Ronald was a graduate of Lafayette High School, a Veteran of the US Marines having served in Germany, Greece and Turkey, a retired automobile salesman, and a member of the River of Life Ministries. Surviving are his children, Rick Elkin (Tonia) of Millersburg, Sherry Lutes (Steve) of Sevierville, TN and Tina Beauregard of Owingsville. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Joshua Dyer (Rachel), Brittany Dyer (Drew), Celina Elkin, Elizabeth Beauregard, and Dakota Satterfield; nine great grandchildren; a brother, David Elkin (Vickie); as well as several nieces, nephews and special friend Auralee Upchurch. The funeral service for Ronald Alvin Elkin will be Mon, Dec 16, 2019, at 1pm at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Pastor Krista Hampton officiating. Inurnment will be in Millersburg Cemetery with honorary bearers being Joshua Dyer, Drew Griffith, Auralee Upchurch, Gene Elam, and the members of River of Life Ministries. The family request friends to call at Hinton-Turner Funeral home after 11am until time for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to go to River of Life Ministries, 616 Clintonville Road, Paris, KY 40361. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 13, 2019