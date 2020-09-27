Ronald Campbell, 68, of Webbville, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Ronald was born September 25, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Ray and Ollie Opal (Caldwell) Campbell. Survivors include his wife Sharon Campbell; children Saundra (Roger) Robinette and Ronnie (Amber Sheppard) Campbell II; and his brother Paul Campbell. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, September 28, 2020 at Noon in the Shady Grove Cemetery with Brother Bobby Workman officiating. Friends may visit the family Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Campbell.



