|
|
CASEY Mr. Ronald Charles, 73, husband of Sandra Spinelli Casey for 50 years, passed away on October 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 21, 1946 in Cheviot, OH to the late William and Edna Remle Casey. Ronald retired from IBM/LexMark as an engineer. He loved fishing, golfing, working on cars, and chasing his grandkids. In previous years, Ronald enjoyed coaching baseball. Ronald enjoyed visiting Garden City, SC. He is survived by his wife; his children, Scot (Debi) Casey, Bryan (Amy) Casey, and Geof Casey; grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Aiden, Bryn, Addisyn, Reid; and his loving lab, Emmy Lou. Ronald is preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Ann Casey. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 PM Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be at 12:30 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019