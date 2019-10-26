Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Charles Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CASEY Mr. Ronald Charles, 73, husband of Sandra Spinelli Casey for 50 years, passed away on October 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 21, 1946 in Cheviot, OH to the late William and Edna Remle Casey. Ronald retired from IBM/LexMark as an engineer. He loved fishing, golfing, working on cars, and chasing his grandkids. In previous years, Ronald enjoyed coaching baseball. Ronald enjoyed visiting Garden City, SC. He is survived by his wife; his children, Scot (Debi) Casey, Bryan (Amy) Casey, and Geof Casey; grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Aiden, Bryn, Addisyn, Reid; and his loving lab, Emmy Lou. Ronald is preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Ann Casey. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 PM Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be at 12:30 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now