88, widower of Joyce Sellars Wilder, died Friday, November 1, 2019 in Georgetown, KY. Ronald and his late wife Joyce have lived in Georgetown, KY since 1973 and were members of Georgetown First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on November 16th, 2019 at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown, KY. Ron was born January 22, 1931, in Harlan, KY to Hazel and Ewing Wilder. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1949. After high school, Ron played football for Eastern Kentucky University but left college to marry his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Sellars Wilder and join the United States Air Force. Ron served in South Korea during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Ron returned to Cumberland, KY and worked as an electrician for United States Steel Coal Co. in Lynch, KY. After starting his family, Ron returned to Southeast Community College in Cumberland, KY receiving an Associates in Electrical Engineering. He then joined the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration as a sub-district manager in Lexington and Paintsville KY. At the age of 65, Ron completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Marshall University. Ronald Wilder is survived by his sons Mike, Keith (Jan) and Philip and daughters Ronna (Robert) Love and Kathie (Peter) Winograd; two grandchildren Megan Love Sukrattanawong (Gary) and Matt Love (Mary) - sister-in-law Nancy Wilder and her children Brooke and Jeff, brother-in-law Bill Sellars and wife Mitzi, and their children Mia, Jamey and Telly; sister-in-law Nina Sellars and daughters Judy and Cathy; cousin Lora Click and children Mary and Patrick along with other family. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, parents Hazel and Ewing Wilder, his brother Murris Wilder, his brother-in-law Jack, and Pat Click. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be 3 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 PM till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019