Ronald Clay Wilson, 71, of Mt. Sterling passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born October 30, 1948 to Lucille Bohanan Wilson and the late Harold Turner Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Donna Jones Wilson of Mt. Sterling, KY; two daughters, Kellie Rose Wilson of Lexington, KY and Katie Lucille Picklesimer (Elby) Paintsville, KY; two brothers, Eddie Wilson (Teresa) of Mt. Sterling, KY and Joe Wilson of Mt. Sterling, KY. Funeral service will be held 1 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Wagoner officiating, burial following at Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11-1 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store