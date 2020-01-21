|
Ronald “Ronnie” Clinton Morgan, 63, loving husband of Conya Floyd Morgan, of Wilmore Road in Nicholasville, Kentucky died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home after a short illness. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 2, 1956 to Millard Morgan and Betsy Emmitt Morgan. Additional survivors include two daughters, Aleshia Barker and Andrea Morgan and three grandchildren, Lane Morgan, Braylee Barker and Lauren Morgan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Morgan. Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales and Bro. Adam Alexander officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Bearers will be John Allen, Derrick Mays, Billy Morris, Tom Risen, Austin Alexander and Carlton Gay. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020