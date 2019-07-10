On July 4, 2019 Ronald Eugene Walker's peaceful spirit went home to be with his Lord. He was born into this world August 24, 1949 to the Late Filmore and Launa Walker. Ronald attended Henry Clay High School and later graduated of Lexington Community College with an Associate's degree In Business. He was a member of Newbirth Church in Lexington, KY. He was a longtime employee at The Marriott (over 20 years). He was a Kentucky Colonel, Vietnam Veteran where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a die-hard UK fan and had a love for motorcycles. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Angelo Conley and a stepson: Will Carter. He leaves his loving memories to his fiancé, St. Teresa Jackson; one sister: Angela (Keith) Walker; one brother: Terry (Kimberly) Walker; five sons: Arthur(Trina) Allen, Ronriquez (Taleka) Walker, Demond (Angel) Clay, Leslie (Kiterra) Russell, Jocco (Nikki) Allen; three daughters: Robin (Chad) Davis, DeAnna (LC) Osborne, Mandy (Greg) Brooks; three step children: CC Carter-Darboe, David Jackson, Marshall Jackson; thirty-two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; twelve step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; two nephews; one niece; a host of cousins, and friends; a long time special friend: Momma Pat Allen who is loved by all 8 of your kids. Visit Fri. July 12, 10am-12, Services at noon at Victory Apostolic Church 3217 Bracktown Rd. Smith & Smith FH in charge of arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019