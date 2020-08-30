WHITE Ronald G., 90, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Ronald was born December 5, 1929 in Detroit, MI to Edward and Addie White. He grew up in Manchester, KY and was an active member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church and graduate of Horse Creek High School. He went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky where he met his wife, Ruth. While there he developed his passion for Kentucky Wildcat basketball. He was a pillar of the Lexington community, successful businessman, devoted husband, Air Force veteran, but most importantly he was Dad and Papa. Additionally, Ronald was a proud member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 70 years, where he quickly became one of their most beloved congregants and avid fundraisers. He held roles there such as: Chairman of Decans and Chairman of Finance Building Committee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; son, Ronald; father, Edward; mother, Addie; siblings, Russell, Reda, Donald, and Norman. He is survived by his son, Charlie and daughter-in-law, Susie; daughter-in -law, Vicki ; grandchildren, Katie (Brian) Lindenberg, Seth (Brittany) White, Ben White, and Laura (Ebong) Eka; great-grandchildren, Bradford, Audrey, Olivia, Jack and Graham. The family will be having a private virtual memorial service with a burial to be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
- 2808 Palumbo Dr. #205,Lexington, KY 40509.