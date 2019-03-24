DANVILLE - Ronald Stephen Jackson, age 70, thinker, poet, actor, was a man of indelible wit, gregarious character, and audacious ideas. Born to educators George and Aurola "Rodi" Jackson in Morehead, KY in 1948, his love of literature and the arts was instilled early on. He sought fervently to weave together ideas and dreams, both for himself and those around him. A master of the written word, he penned poetry, prose, and plays that added rich color and texture to the world. These talents led him to create The Idea Farm, Inc. a marketing firm operated by Ron and his wife, Martha Jackson in Danville, KY. His unconditional love for his wife and children, Graham and Emma, drove his vivacity for life in every aspect. The Family will receive visitors from 1-4pm on March 30th at 464 West Broadway St. in Danville, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Danville Community Arts Center or West T. Hill Community Theatre are greatly appreciated. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary