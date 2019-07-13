|
|
|
Mr. Ronald Kelley, 68, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. Ronald was born November 28, 1950 to the late George Kelley Jr. and Florence Day Kelley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Ruth Ellen Kelley, brother David James Kelley, stepbrother Tom Roberts and stepmother Tammy Roberts. Survivors include his children Tracy (Kevin) Maynard and Ronald G. Kelley, Jr.; stepchildren Christina (Jack) Fitzpatrick, Alicia (Dave) Wallace, and Elizabeth Pack; grandchildren Amber, Angel, Michael, and Alexis; sister Janice Tischer; his special woman Flara Pack; and his best friend Bobby Maynard. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Kelley and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 13, 2019