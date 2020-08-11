Ronald Lee Schmidt, 81, died August 8, 2020 at his home in Lexington, KY. He was born June 20, 1939 in Jefferson County to R. Thurston Schmidt and May Elizabeth Graff Schmidt and was a graduate of Fern Creek High School. After a tour in the United States Navy during the Cuban crisis, Ron completed a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He completed Rank I certification in Administration and Supervision from Eastern Kentucky University. Ron began his career in education as an elementary teacher at Yates Elementary, followed by a Guidance and Counseling position at Southern Junior High School. He served for ten years as Principal at Garden Springs Elementary before becoming Director of Teacher Evaluation and Development for Fayette County Schools. After officially retiring, he continued to work part-time at Lansdowne Elementary as the Professional Staff Assistant. In addition, he served as the college representative in the Kentucky Teacher Internship Program providing support and evaluating first year teachers. Ron was dedicated to the students and teachers he served, considering his work with them the highlight of his professional career. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Betty Sue Mayne Schmidt; son, Bryan (Christy) Schmidt of Plano, TX; beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Landon, Chloe, Holden, and Cassidy Schmidt; sisters, Judy (Bob) Hilton of Lexington, KY and Carol (Dale) Drury of Simpsonville, KY; nieces, Teri and Lisa, and nephew, Butch. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Milward – Man O’War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. Capacity restrictions, mask usage, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. A private graveside service will be held in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Pastor Mark Johnson of Central Baptist Church presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504; Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate or Central Baptist Church. To share a remembrance of Ron or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
