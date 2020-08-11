1/1
Ronald Lee Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Lee Schmidt, 81, died August 8, 2020 at his home in Lexington, KY. He was born June 20, 1939 in Jefferson County to R. Thurston Schmidt and May Elizabeth Graff Schmidt and was a graduate of Fern Creek High School. After a tour in the United States Navy during the Cuban crisis, Ron completed a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He completed Rank I certification in Administration and Supervision from Eastern Kentucky University. Ron began his career in education as an elementary teacher at Yates Elementary, followed by a Guidance and Counseling position at Southern Junior High School. He served for ten years as Principal at Garden Springs Elementary before becoming Director of Teacher Evaluation and Development for Fayette County Schools. After officially retiring, he continued to work part-time at Lansdowne Elementary as the Professional Staff Assistant. In addition, he served as the college representative in the Kentucky Teacher Internship Program providing support and evaluating first year teachers. Ron was dedicated to the students and teachers he served, considering his work with them the highlight of his professional career. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Betty Sue Mayne Schmidt; son, Bryan (Christy) Schmidt of Plano, TX; beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Landon, Chloe, Holden, and Cassidy Schmidt; sisters, Judy (Bob) Hilton of Lexington, KY and Carol (Dale) Drury of Simpsonville, KY; nieces, Teri and Lisa, and nephew, Butch. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Milward – Man O’War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. Capacity restrictions, mask usage, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. A private graveside service will be held in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Pastor Mark Johnson of Central Baptist Church presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504; Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate or Central Baptist Church. To share a remembrance of Ron or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved