Ronald Lee Sexton ascended to his reward at 12:48 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020and is now kneeling at God's Throne. He has a new body, without cancer or COPD or any of the other afflictions he had to endure while on this earth. He was a loving and devoted husband to me, Gayle Sexton, for 55 years and 7 months. My heart is broken for me, but rejoicing for him. He also leaves three beautiful children, Tammy (Dan) Klapheke, Steve (Sheila) Sexton, Kelly (Scott) Wise, and five precious grandchildren, Daniel (Emily) Klapheke, Jesse Klapheke, Nathan Wise, Kelsey Wise, and Hannah Sexton. They, like me, are broken hearted but know, because of the example he lived every day, that he is now in the arms of God. He also survived by a brother Billy (Sandy) Sexton and two sisters, Joyce and Rosemary, and several nieces and nephews. Ronnie was a member of Sulphur Well Christian church where he served as Elder, Treasurer, Sunday School teacher and, when needed, song leader or any other job that needed to be filled. He was a devoted Christian man and loved his church family dearly and they loved him. He retired from Trane Company after 40 years of service and, before sickness overtook him, loved to travel, fish, and watch Kentucky basketball. His last couple of years were spent enjoying his little Shi-tzu boys, Buddy and Rudy. Due to the pandemic, we will have a private graveside service to say our goodbyes. When the world situation allows, we will have a Memorial Service at Sulphur Well Christian church for family, church family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, you can make a donation to the church in his memory. We so much appreciate all of your prayers and thoughts and expressions of love and regard for this beautiful man. Please keep us in your prayers. "WE SAY GOOD NIGHT HERE, AND GOOD MORNING UP THERE"
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020