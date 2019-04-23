Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Myers

Mr. Ronald "Ron" Melvin Myers, age 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, in Cookeville, Tennessee. He was the son of Melvin Myers and Maxine (Elyer) and Harold "Newt" Pendleton, and was also preceded in death by a son, Tory Myers and a farther-in-law, William Conley. He is survived by his wife Joan Elaine (Conley) Myers of Albany, Kentucky, three daughters, Tina (and Steve) Gorsuch of Vandail, Ohio, Tammy (and John) Evers of Mount Sterling, Ohio, Missi (and Michael) Bowlin of Albany, Kentucky, four sons, Tari (and Lola) Myers of Albany, Kentucky, Martin McAdams of Monticello, Kentucky, Craig McAdams of Somerset, Kentucky, Darin McAdams of Columbus, Ohio, nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Ronald "Ron" Melvin Myers will be conducted Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Printes Evans officiating. Burial will Follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:00 am (CST) on Wednesday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019