Obituary Flowers Ronald Lynn Ostrander, 71, of Louisa, KY passed away on March 29, 2019 in Ashland, KY from an extended illness. Ronald was born July 6, 1947 to the late June and Ralph Ostrander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother David Ostrander. An avid camper, fisher, and hunter, Ronald retired from IBEW Local 673 of Mentor, Ohio. He was a veteran, having served in the US Navy. Survivors include his daughter Cindy Balch; grandchildren Katelynn, William (Amethyst), and Tristin; great grandchildren Topaz, Sapphire, and Opal; sister Lori Ely; nephews and nieces Bradley (EKaterina), Heather and Kevin Ely; and many great nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests express of sympathy take the form of donations to Community Hospice. There will no public services at this time. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Ostrander. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries