72, husband of Mary Ann Holmes Owens, passed away January 12, 2020. Ronald was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Myers, and five brothers and a sister. Before retiring, he was a carpenter at Transylvania University in Lexington and formerly as a coal miner in Harlan, KY. He is survived by his daughter Julie Anne Myers of The Villages, FL, and four stepchildren Donald Haggard of Tybee Island, GA, Donna (Jerry) Guanella of Pendleton, KY, John Thomas (Peggy) Haggard of Lexington and Kelly (Nakada) Jennings of Lexington; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and two brothers. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials are suggested to one’s favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020