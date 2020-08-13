1/1
passed away peacefully at his home in Lexington, Kentucky on August 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Frances Ann Holley, his four children, Mark Holley, Byron Holley, Jay Holley & Sherry Holley, as well as his seven grandchildren. Born in Paducah, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Clarence and Lake Holley. Ron was a member of First United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his hard work, determination, and dedication to his family. Ron served in the National Guard, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1980 as an Air Force master sergeant. He is a Vietnam Veteran and Tet Offensive survivor. Visitation will be from 10 am-12 pm Friday August 14, 2020 and funeral service 12 pm at First United Methodist Church 200 West High St. Lexington, KY 40507. Burial to follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Woodford Co. Humane Society.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
