SUMMERS The Very Reverend. Dr. Ronald Wayne, 83, died October 24, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Charlene) Summers of Lexington, KY. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebekah, his devoted wife Mary Lou (nee Sadler), and his parents, Horace Lee and Geneva Summers of Lexington, KY. The Burial Office and Holy Eucharist will be offered by the Right Reverend Mark Van Koevering, Bishop of Lexington, on Friday, October 30th, at the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Due to the current Covid restrictions, guests will be limited to members of St. Andrew's Church and Diocesan Clergy. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. You may view the funeral service online at www.standrewsfortthomas.org
beginning at 11am. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church P.O. Box 75 Fort Thomas, KY 41075; or Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory 931 Isabella Street Newport, KY 41071.
