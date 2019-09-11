|
|
Ronald Boyd Whitaker, age 44, died peacefully at the University of Kentucky Medical Center on September 9, 2019, after a hard fought, courageous battle with leukemia. A fiercely loved father, husband, son, brother and friend. Ron grew up in Lawrenceburg and attended UK, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. His love for golf led him to work at Bob O’Link and Lakeview Springs golf courses. He also served as a game reviewer and managing editor for several gaming websites, including GameFront, FileFront and The Escapist. Ron was a devoted member of the Frankfort Elks Lodge # 530, where he served as the Exalted Ruler and a District Deputy. He was an assistant leader with Boy Scout Troop 37 in Lawrenceburg. Ron is survived by his wife Anita and son Logan, his mother Sandi Whitaker of Lawrenceburg, a sister Lisa Whitaker of Lexington, mother-in-law Mary Coubert, and brothers-in-law Robert Jr., Marty, and Ronnie Coubert, and aunts Dee Foster and Jan Whitaker of Lexington. He is also survived by his grandmother Colleen Walton, aunt Darla (Mike) Fisher, uncles Ed (Sandie) Walton, Jeff (Deanna) Walton, and Shawn Walton, all of W Virginia. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ron Whitaker, father-in-law Robert Coubert, Sr. , grandparents Venon and Ethlyn Whitaker, grandfather H.C. Walton, and many beloved aunts and uncles. Ron was a kind spirit taken much too soon who will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and community. Memorials may be made to Frankfort Elks Lodge #530, c/o Ron Whitaker Memorial Fund, 309 Lewis Street, Frankfort, KY 40601. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Gash Memorial Chapel with Dr. Robert F. Ehr officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019