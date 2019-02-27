Home

Ronnie Haney Obituary
HANEY Ronnie Bruce, 60, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1958 in Lexington to the late Troy Denzil and Mary Elizabeth McLean Haney. Survivors include his siblings, Barry Haney (Judy), Gary Clay Haney, and Carole Fox; his aunts, Georgia McLean and Anna Gravitt; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Harrodsburg Road with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
