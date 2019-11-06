|
Ronnie L. Fain, 77, husband to Norma Jean Green Fain, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1942 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Newland Carl and Christine Burdette Fain. Ronnie was a member of Jordan Baptist Church for 35 years. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, co-owner of Fain Brothers Excavating, a farmer, and retired from I.B.M. He enjoyed working and good food. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey Carl (Norma) Fain of Georgetown, Kentucky, a brother, Donald Fain also of Georgetown. Ronnie was preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Billy Fain. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Angel. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Friday at 2:00pm with Pastor Tom Byrd and Pastor Enrique Cantu officiating. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Rick Walden, Larry Jones, Tim Abel, Greg Ward, David Rodgers, and Tim Fain. Fond memories may be shared with his family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019