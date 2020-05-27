Ronnie Lee Tritschler, 70, husband to Janet Darlene Dix Tritschler, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Owenton, Kentucky. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on December 27, 1949 to George Kenneth Tritschler and Dorothy Geneva (West) Collins. Ronnie was a member of Penn Avenue Baptist Church and he worked at the Garden Center as a nursery worker. He is survived by brothers and sisters, Jimmie (Bunny) Howe, Virgil (Margie) Tritschler, Janice Ruth, Melissa Collins, Theresia Collins, Kathy Collins, Randy Collins, and Dennis Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Arnold Sterill Collins, sister, Dorothy Ann Collins Brumager and brother, Adonijah Ray Collins. Visitation will be 11 to 1pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1pm. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.