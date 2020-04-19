|
SNYDER Audrey Roper, age 91, passed away on Wednesday April 15 th , 2020. She was born to the late Byard Roper and Julia Landers Roper on March 11 th , 1929. She is survived by her daughter, Carolann Botkins(Michael)and her son William David Snyder(Lori). She also had two grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Mallory(John)and Carley Marie Arnold(Derek). Audreygraduated fromHabersham High School and Georgia Baptist School of Nursing.While attending nursing school in Atlanta, she met her future husband, Billy Joe Snyder, who was attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. They marriedon November 23 rd ,1952 at Bethlehem Baptist in Clarkesville, Georgia. Though she worked a short periodof timeas a nurse, her true calling was a loving wife and mother. She was loved by all she met and was passionate about caring for her family. She epitomized the image of a southern lady, where she was guided by her faith and graced all she touched with her softsouthern voice and her beautiful smile. In addition to caring for her family, she was active in her church and volunteered for God's Pantry, Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity,Red Crossandmany other charitable organizations. She was in the arms of her two loving childrenwhenher sweet spirit passedon to heaven into the loving arms of Billy Joe. She will be dearly missed by her familyand the many friends she made over her lifetime.We dearly appreciate all of those that helped care for her the past five years of her life. A small family funeral service will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Monday April 20 th at 10:30 am . If you would like to join us to say our final goodbyes to our preciousmotherit will be streamed on Kerr Brothers Facebook, Kerr Brothers Live Streams. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504 where her kindness and compassion can carry forward.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020