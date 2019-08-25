|
|
TRENT Rosa Mae Rosa Mae Trent, 63, died on Aug. 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Allen Trent. She retired from Walmart after many years. She was from Jackson County, KY where she was born on Mar. 25, 1956. She is survived by her son Shannon (Angie) Trent; her grandson, Shannon Ray Trent; her two brothers; and her sister. A Celebration of Life will be held on Mon., Aug. 26, 2019, 6:00 - 9:00 PM, at the Thompson Road Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019