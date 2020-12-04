1/
Rosalind Sawyier Dixon
2020 - 2020
Rosalind Sawyier Dixon
November 26, 2020 - November 26, 2020
Tampa, Florida - Rosalind Sawyier Dixon
11/26/2020 12:24 am-9:15 pm Rosalind Sawyier Dixon, daughter of Lane Ethan Sawyier Dixon and Julia Kate Elizabeth Dixon passed away 11/26/2020 due to complications that arose during birth. Rosalind is survived by an older sister, Cordelia Kate Dixon along with maternal grandparents, Rich and Renee Wallace, and Paternal grandparents, Dodd and Leslie Clay "Liz" Dixon. Rosalind is also survived by Paternal great-grandparents, Les B. Dixon and Angie Conley Dixon and Brenda Fox Dixon, and paternal grandmother Ernestine Chandler. Rosalind is further survived by many loving family members, who have gone above and beyond to protect the brief memories we have of her. Rosalind was a bright spot in a year that held a lot of uncertainty, and the 9 months she grew were precious and memorable. We are thankful for every kick and roll, and for the moments she was earth side that we could hold her, speak to her, and celebrate her life. Rosalind had her father's middle name of Sawyier, which was derived from the Kentucky artist, Paul Sawyier. Private family Services shall be conducted at the Winchester Cemetery with Reverend James Bush presiding. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, 289 South Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky and Moss-Feaster Funeral Home, Clearwater, Florida are in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
