EFFRON Rosann, born 1950 in Chatt. TN, passed away May 5th in Berea KY. After launching her career as a Licensed Massage Therapist, she was active in the business and Eck community in Lexington and Berea. She helped so many through her passion for natural healing and health. A kind, generous, and loving person, she will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of a memorial service, we hope people will contribute all their stories and thoughts at www.forevermissed.com /rosann www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019