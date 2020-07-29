1/
Rose Anna Leibee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Anna Meade Leibee, adored wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died Sunday, July 26 at The Willows Citation following a short illness. Rose Anna, daughter of the late James Joseph and Anna Virginia Meade, was born on February 4, 1928. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Jerry Meade and by her sisters, Reata Gregory and Annetta Huffman. Rose Anna graduated from Huntington High School in 1946, the same year she met Joe Leibee. They were married on May 27, 1949 and remained so until his death in 2011. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheri Leibee Campbell and her son in law, John Campbell. Rose Anna is survived by and will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Suzanne Leibee, her grandson, Morgan Campbell (Emily) and her granddaughter, Christina Campbell. Morgan and Christina called her Meemaw and she delighted in the fact that all of their friends called her by that name. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved