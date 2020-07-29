Rose Anna Meade Leibee, adored wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died Sunday, July 26 at The Willows Citation following a short illness. Rose Anna, daughter of the late James Joseph and Anna Virginia Meade, was born on February 4, 1928. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Jerry Meade and by her sisters, Reata Gregory and Annetta Huffman. Rose Anna graduated from Huntington High School in 1946, the same year she met Joe Leibee. They were married on May 27, 1949 and remained so until his death in 2011. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheri Leibee Campbell and her son in law, John Campbell. Rose Anna is survived by and will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Suzanne Leibee, her grandson, Morgan Campbell (Emily) and her granddaughter, Christina Campbell. Morgan and Christina called her Meemaw and she delighted in the fact that all of their friends called her by that name. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com