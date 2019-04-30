|
|
|
Rose Marie Elizabeth Drury, 62, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 22, 1956 to the Jack Parks and Francis Kroft Houchen. She is survived by three sons, Johnny (Magdalene Farris) Davis, Charles (Annette) Parks and Timothy Myers, brother, Jack (Joan) Parks, sisters, Susie Parks and Connie Brown and grandchildren, Alexis Davis, Trent Davis, Trevor Reynolds and John Underwood. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Angela Reynolds and Misty Davis. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00AM until time of service Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More