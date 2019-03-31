|
|
93, widow of Daniel E. Batten and O.J. Fuller, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. A native of Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Cosby Kelly. A former photo finisher with Thomas-Houston Photographers, she was a beloved caregiver to many children and also served as a greeter at Keeneland. She was a 58-year member of Tates Creek Christian Church, was a member of the Open Bible Class and Mary Circle. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Larry) McMurry, Lexington; as well as numerous friends. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bowman and Frances Kelly. Graveside services will be 11 AM Tuesday at the Lexington Cemetery, conducted by Tommy Simpson. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday at Tates Creek Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Ministries, 190 Spruce St, Lexington, KY 40507 or Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019