LUCAS Rose Marie Moloney, age 79, died on March 28, 2019 under the watchful eyes of family and in the gentle care of nurses at Central Baptist Hospital. She was the wife of Jack Griffith Lucas, Sr. and mother to Jack G. Lucas, Jr. (Debra), Elizabeth Lucas (Kevin Baldwin), Patrick Lee Lucas, Michael Lucas (Mary), and Rose Ann Lucas Downs (Vincent). She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack Lucas, and her son-in-law, Vincent Downs. In addition to her children and their partners, she is survived by her brother, Michael R. Moloney (Janette), grandchildren Alyssa Lucas, Ashley Lucas, Alex Lucas, Lucas Downs, Abby Downs, Maggie Downs, Sophia Downs, Aidan Lucas, Addison Lucas, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins in Kentucky and beyond. Rose was born on July 22, 1939 to Mildred Veronica Rabe Moloney and Richard Patrick Moloney. She attended St. Catherine Academy, Lexington Catholic High School, and Transylvania University, where she met Jack. She and Jack lived in Oxford, Ohio from 1969 to 1983, involving herself in service to Phi Mu Fraternity and the League of Women Voters, as well as successful election to Oxford City Council and, eventually, serving as Mayor of that community. Upon their return to Lexington, Rose founded College and School Planning Services, where she positively impacted the lives of more than 2,500 students in an over thirty-year career, including time as the head guidance counselor at Sayre School. She served as Executive Director of the Downtown Lexington Corporation, sparking the revitalization of downtown under her tutelage. She was President and Executive Director of the Northside Neighborhood Association, a member of the Lexington-Fayette Planning Commission, the Professional Women's Forum, the YMCA (High Street), the American Red Cross, and the Diocese of Lexington Building Commission. She helped lead the Lexington Farmer's Market to its courthouse location. She attended the Newman Center where she lectored and headed the liturgy committee. She also was President of the Newman Foundation. Visitation will be at Milward-Broadway, located at 159 N. Broadway, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, concelebrating: Fr. Walt Bado, Fr. Dan Noll, Fr. Steve Roberts. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Anderson, Kevin Baldwin, Tommy Kay, Ted Lucas, Walter May, Richard Moloney, Whit Moloney, and Caywood Prewitt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2409 Members Way, Lexington, KY 40504 or Transylvania University, Development Office, 300 North Broadway. Lexington, KY 40508. To share a remembrance of Rose or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.