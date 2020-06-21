77, wife of Richard James Kline, passed away Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at her home in Lexington. She was born April 30th, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late William and Rita DeTemple. Rose will be loved always. She is survived by her husband, Richard James Kline, three children; son, James (Nancy) Kline, daughter, Susan (David) Kida and son, Michael (Erika) Kline; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Stuart), Samantha (Andrew), Cassi, Matthew, Allison, Nathan, Ramona, Andrew; two great grandchildren, Elsie and Estelle and her four siblings, Alice, Billy, Katherine and Rita. She was overjoyed with the news of an additional two great grandchildren due later this year. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua James Kline. Visitation will be held 4-6 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.