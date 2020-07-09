Rose Marie Canter Parker, 76, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home on Birch Drive in Nicholasville. She was born June 21, 1944 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late John William Canter and the late Rosie Brown Peel. She is survived by her children, Lee Ann (Russell Rose) Whitaker, and Rodney Whitaker, grandchildren, Heather Shell, Danielle Brook Smallwood, Kari Smallwood, six great grandchildren, Tyler, Lunsford, Christina Smallwood, Kenneth Shane Mence, Kinsley Keith, Hunter Whitaker, Travis, Willis and Dustin Smallwood, Sister, Marietta (Pete) Martin and Barbara (Carlos Ray) Adams. Services will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00AM until time of service on Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
.