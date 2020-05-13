Rose Marie Taulbee
TAULBEE Rose Marie, 72, wife of Raleigh Taulbee, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late William Marshall and Helen Fleming. Survivors are a son, Leon (Virginia) Marshall, Lexington; two daughters, Tammie Marshall, Danville, and Tiffany Huber; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
