TAULBEE Rose Marie, 72, wife of Raleigh Taulbee, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late William Marshall and Helen Fleming. Survivors are a son, Leon (Virginia) Marshall, Lexington; two daughters, Tammie Marshall, Danville, and Tiffany Huber; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.



