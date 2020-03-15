Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Betty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Masterson Betty Jane Rose Betty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Masterson Betty Jane Rose Betty Obituary
Betty Rose Masterson, [Betty Jane Rose to High school Friends], age 73 , died Wednsday, March 11, 2020, at her sister's home in Lexington, Ky. Memorial Service will be in late spring Hopefully after Pandemic concludes and weather is more predictable. Follw this website for more updates. [email protected] If possible share some good memories of photos from past. In lieu of flowers please make a donation make a donation to your favorite Humaine Society for: Betty Rose Masterson 1006 Birch Dr. Lexington KY 40511
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -