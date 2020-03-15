|
|
Betty Rose Masterson, [Betty Jane Rose to High school Friends], age 73 , died Wednsday, March 11, 2020, at her sister's home in Lexington, Ky. Memorial Service will be in late spring Hopefully after Pandemic concludes and weather is more predictable. Follw this website for more updates. [email protected] If possible share some good memories of photos from past. In lieu of flowers please make a donation make a donation to your favorite Humaine Society for: Betty Rose Masterson 1006 Birch Dr. Lexington KY 40511
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020