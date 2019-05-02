BODE, Roseann "Rosie" , 55, Roseann (Rosie) Bode, 55 of Richmond, passed away Friday, December 7th, after a brief illness. Rosie was born June 6th, 1963 in Camden, New Jersey to Margaritte Bode (87), and the late Frank Bode. She was a former resident of Oakwood in Somerset, Kentucky, and most recently resided with Independent Opportunities located in Richmond, Kentucky. Despite Rosie living with disabilities, she lived her life to the fullest. She brought abundant amounts of joy, happiness, and laughter to everyone who knew her. She always welcomed everyone with open arms and smile. Rosie is survived by her mother, Margaritte Bode of Lexington, step-mother Marsha Bode of Lexington, six siblings including brother Frank (spouse, Sharon) Bode of Arkansas, sister Diane (spouse, John) Milburn of Lexington, sister Suzan Mattingly of Lexington, brother Chris (spouse, Lucy) Bode of Hawaii, sister Joanne Hart of Missouri, and step-sister Marla (spouse, Laith) Ross of Lexington, 10 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews.The family of Roseann "Rosie" Bode invite everyone to A Mass memorial in honor of Rosie that will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church located at 1730 Summerhill Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40515. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary