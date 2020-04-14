|
GAMBILL Rosemarie, wife of C. Cleveland Gambill, died peacefully in her home on April 11, following a long battle with cancer. She was born November 20, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. She was a graduate of Shamokin (Pennsylvania) High School, Class of 1958, and the University of Louisville, B.A. 1993. Prior to living in Lexington KY, she worked for thirteen years at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.. as an Administrative Assistant in the offices of the United States Air Force Chief of Staff, General John P. McConnell, General Curtis LeMay, as well as many other high-ranking Air Force officials. She worked in the Pentagon during the height of the Cold War, including the Cuban Missile Crisis. After moving to Lexington, she worked a number of years as a legal secretary and court reporter. Her last position was with then Fayette Circuit Judge (later Kentucky Supreme Court Justice) James E. Keller. While her interests were in writing essays and poetry, her passion was her service to her Lord. She was a parishioner of Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Louisville, KY, where she served as a volunteer Eucharistic Minister and a Lector. She was a faithful member of the Heart of Jesus Prayer Group, also in Louisville. When in Lexington, she attended Historical Saint Paul's Catholic Church and was an active participant in the Catholic Way Bible Study at Christ the King Cathedral. She is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Cleve Gambill, their son Michael Gambill and his wife, Andrea Colasurdo, and grandchildren, Tyler and Jelena, of Charlottesville, Virginia. She is also survived by her mother Helen (Biedrzycki) Bongarzone and a half-brother, Jim Bongarzone, of Warminster, Pennsylvania; and, a sister, Theresa (Biedrzycki) Burns of Coal Township, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. She was raised by Stanislaus and Sophie Biedrzycki, who predeceased her. With the current circumstances, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Kerr Brothers is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020