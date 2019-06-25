Home

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Georgetown Cemetery
Rosemarie Susong Obituary
, daughter of Kenneth D. and Joan Maguire Susong, died June 24. She was born on August 29, 1960 in Caracas, Venezuela. She is survived by her mother and twin brothers, John Leslie Susong and Kenneth Darrell Susong, Jr. In spite of having Downs Sydrome, Rosie worked at a plant nursery in Miami and later at the Scott County Developmental Achievement Center in Georgetown, KY. In 2001 she moved with her mother to Lexington, KY After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, she entered The Willows where she lived happily until she became ill in April. Visitation will be at Milwards Funeral Directors, 159 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY from 11-1 Thursday, June 27. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Rosie might like a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38100, or the charity of one’s own choice. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019
