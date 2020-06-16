Rosemary Whitt

Rosemary E. Whitt, 74, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Rosemary was born December 21, 1945 in Erie, PA to the late Otto and Edna Mae (Owen) Kelm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children Samantha Alkire and Ruth Ann Meade. Survivors include her son and daughter in law Roy and Cassandra Shapiro; daughter Debbie Spell; and many grandchildren. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Whitt and her family.



