Rosie Lee McClure Sherrow, 87, widow of Robert Lee Sherrow, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home on Drake Lane in Wilmore, Kentucky. She was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky on November 7, 1933 to the late John Henry and Suddie Mae Thomas McClure. Survivors include children, William Dean (Kari) Sherrow, Ruth Ann (Randy) Lynch, Juanita Sherrow and Geraldine Sherrow, four grandchildren, Hunter Dean Sherrow, Samantha Sherrow, Tyler Jackson, and Chase Hammons, and one great granddaughter, Emersyn Reynolds and brother, George McClure. She was preceded in death by son, Wilbert Lee Sherrow and brothers, Frank McClure, Robert McClure, Essie McClure, William McClure, sisters, Annie Smith, Helen Reynolds, Betty Walker, Faye Hammonds, and Dorothy Huddleston. Services will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9:00PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home.
