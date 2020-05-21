Rosie Viola Briscoe
96, mother of Barbara Goode , Rosalind Cater, Carmon(Sherman) Stout, Delphine(Marvin) Wilson Corrice Patterson, William A. Briscoe III , Ronald L. Briscoe , Marcus(Claudia) Briscoe, Michael(Michelle) Briscoe Timothy(Sylvia) Briscoe and Darrell(Daphanie) Briscoe, .She is also survived by twenty-three grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren; two sisters Sylvia( Curtis) White and Maeola (James) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday 1:00pm Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, Visitation 11:00am arr by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home. C.D.C. restrictions will be followed during the service

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2020.
