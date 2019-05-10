|
68, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born September 28, 1950 in Evanston, Illinois to the late Ross Mills, Jr. and Anita Timm Mills. He served in the United States Army and late became an Educator at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Kentucky. He was also an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky. He is survived by his mother, Anita Mills, Frankfort, Kentucky; son, Ross Britton (Rachel) Mills, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; granddaughter, Mackenzie Mills; brother, Mickey (Beth) Mills, Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Visitation will be held 11 AM-1 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville with a Funeral service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with full military honors. Rev. Todd Lester will be officating the service. Casketbearers will be Ross Britton Mills, Mickey Mills, Tommy Mills, Joe Sanderson, Bobby Scruggs and Brett Mills. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hidden Heroes. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019
