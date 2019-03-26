Resources More Obituaries for Roxie Milner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roxie Lozier Milner

Obituary Flowers Roxie Lozier Milner, 94, of Corinth, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. Born on October 21, 1924 in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Odes and Irene Beagle Lozier. A graduate of Morgan High School, she married Harold Ross Milner on October 12, 1943, and her dear husband of almost 50 years preceded her in death on September 16, 1993. She was a homemaker and a member of the Stringtown Christian Church. An avid reader, Roxie loved spending time with her family and friends, and she celebrated the spirit of Christmas every day in every way. She is survived by five children: Judy Vendler (Robert deceased) of Corinth, Odes Milner of Berry, Diane Carr (Larry deceased) of Corinth, Bonnie Eckler (Chester) of Corinth, and Vicki Greene (Melvin) of Owenton; 14 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, husband, and sons-in-law, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Lozier. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Melvin Greene officiating. The visitations will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and from 11-1 pm on Friday preceding the service. Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care: 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries