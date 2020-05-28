Roxie Turner Harris
1926 - 2020
born June 1, 1926 she went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. She is survived by a son, Vernon Lee Harris Jr. She was the widow of Vernon L. Harris Sr. to whom she was married for 61 years. Roxie was born in Casey County, the daughter of the late Dock and Ora Bernard Turner. She enjoyed teaching and retired after 31 years. She was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church, the Ky. Retired Teachers Association, and a Ky. Colonel. Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home -Harrodsburg Road with burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until time of service.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
