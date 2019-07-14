Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Roy Anderson Baker

Roy Anderson Baker Obituary
79, husband of Debra Choate Baker, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Georgetown, KY, he was the son of the late Gene and Dorothy Woolums Baker. Roy was a Lawn and Garden Sales Representative of Wal-Mart and a veteran of the Vietnam War. Survivors other than his wife include three children, Matthew (Carolyn) Baker, Linda (Denny) Bond, and Jennifer Lynn Townsend; numerous grandchildren; and a great assortment of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lee Goodlett Cruz. A funeral service will be held 2pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019
