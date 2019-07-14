|
79, husband of Debra Choate Baker, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Georgetown, KY, he was the son of the late Gene and Dorothy Woolums Baker. Roy was a Lawn and Garden Sales Representative of Wal-Mart and a veteran of the Vietnam War. Survivors other than his wife include three children, Matthew (Carolyn) Baker, Linda (Denny) Bond, and Jennifer Lynn Townsend; numerous grandchildren; and a great assortment of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lee Goodlett Cruz. A funeral service will be held 2pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019