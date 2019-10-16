|
72 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Versailles, KY on October 1, 1947 the son of James Albert and Nancy Soard Beasley. He had been a truck driver and farmer and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of Christ and enjoyed woodworking, photography, and flowers. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Bernice Mullins Beasley; daughter, Phyllis Halcomb and husband David of Brodhead; grandchildren, Skylar Halcomb, Harper Dale McCool, and Sydney Halcomb; son, Tim Beasley of Lexington; daughters, Kathy Beasley and Nancy Beasley, both of Versailles; and brothers, Bill Beasley of Lawrenceburg, Jerry Beasley of Lexington, and Tony Beasley of Salvisa. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Harper McCool; a sister, Mary Hawkins; and two brothers, Jimmy Beasley and Richard Beasley. Memorial services with military honors will be conducted Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ova Baker. Friends may call after 1:00 PM. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Beasley’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 16, 2019