Mr Roy Edward Claywell of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 77 years, 4 months, and 07 days. He was born in Burkesville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 03, 1942, the son of Gloud and Mary (Anderson) Claywell. He was of Christian church faith, and a retiree, last working for the City of Albany water department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Claywell, and Leland Claywell, Johnny Colson, and sister, Magaliene Claywell. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jirldean (Storie) Claywell of Albany, Kentucky, sons, Jeff (and Tammy) Claywell, of Richmond, Kentucky, Eric Claywell, of Albany, Kentucky, daughter Renee (Lance) Stinson, of Albany, Kentucky, siblings, Mildred Claywell, of Indiana, John Claywell, of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jimmy Claywell, of Burkesville, Kentucky, Nelda Cash, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Terry Claywell, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, grandchildren Bailey Claywell, Eli Claywell, both of Richmond, Kentucky, Jacob Stinson, and Colton Stinson, both of Albany, Kentucky. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the memory chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 11, 2020