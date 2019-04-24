Resources More Obituaries for Roy Foster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Foster

Mr. Roy E. Foster, 55, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. Roy was born September 25, 1963 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Donald and Gloria Foster, currently of Jacksonville, NC. Roy was a member of Bradley Gap Freewill Baptist Church. Roy was raised in Jacksonville, NC until he met and married his wife. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Stephanie Meade Foster; daughters Sindy Marie Foster, Samantha Lynn Foster, and Sylvia Harper; granddaughter Olivia Harper; four sisters Stephanie Hendericks of Swansboro, NC, Anne Newby of Jacksonville, NC, Laura Foster of Jacksonville, NC and Kimberly (Robert) Daniel of Gastonia, NC; two brothers Lester Canady of Roanoke, VA and Richard Foster of Richlands, NC; seven nephews and four nieces. He had a special bond with his in-laws Steven and Barbara Bradley, mom-mom, and his sister in laws Angela Ross and Carla Branch. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in the Burlington Green Lawn Cemetery in Burlington, OH. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Foster. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019