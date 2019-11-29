|
|
88, widower of his beloved wife of 61 years, Dixie True Simpson, departed this life peacefully, on Mon, Nov 25, 2019, at the Thomson-Hood Veteran’s Center with family by his side. He was born in Scott County on July 5, 1931, the son of the late Nova and Bertha Pope Simpson, a graduate of Bourbon County High School, and member of Crosswoods Baptist Church in Lexington. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nina Marshall, Virginia Leach, Myrtie Campbell as well as brothers, Leonard Simpson and Bobby Simpson. Surviving are his children, a son, Gary Simpson (Kathy), and a daughter, Cheryl Wirfel (Kevin), both of Lexington; five grandchildren, Amanda Harris (Dave), Meredith Hager (Cory), Kelsey Ferguson (Branden), Ashley Wirfel, and Nathan Wirfel. Also surviving are great grand-children Jack Harris, Alex Harris, Macie Harris, Ava Harris, and Waverly Ferguson; two siblings survive, Marjorie Wright and Nova “Juny” Simpson, Jr. (Betty). The funeral will be on Fri, Nov 29, 2019, at 1pm at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Bruce and Scotty True officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family requests friends to call after 11am until time for the service. A special thanks to the staff at Cedarhurst Living for the excellent care given to our dad, grandfather and brother. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Thomson-Hood Veteran’s Center. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2019