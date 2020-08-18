I've known Roy for more than fifty years. I met Roy while working at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. My wife and I got to know Ruth, his wife at the time and their children, Lisa and Roger. We became close family friends. Roy was always a hard worker, he loved his family and enjoyed politics. Through the years we visited occasionally and communicated regularly. He and Jacob V. were always involved in businesses and politics. He was fun to be with, had a great sense of humor and was a true friend. He will be remembered and missed. Our deepest condolences and sympathy to Joel and the family. John & Linda Millmier

John Millmier