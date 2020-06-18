Dr. Roy Holsclaw, 86 and husband of Katharine Johnson Holsclaw passed away June 16, 2020. Born to the late William Taylor Holsclaw and Ora Mae Hagie Holsclaw on March 7, 1934 at Lothair, KY (Perry Co.). Active member Calvary Baptist Church since 1954. After graduating Hazard High School, he earned his DMD at U of L. He practiced dentistry in Lexington through the mid 1980’s. His community involvement included: chair of deacons and member personnel committee at Calvary; Bluegrass Dental Soc.; UK team dentist beginning in 1959 (basketball: served from Coach Rupp through Coach Hall, football: Coach Collier through Coach Ray); president of Lexington QB-Tipoff Club and YMCA Men’s Club, who developed feasibility study for basketball arena and football stadium, which would become Rupp Arena and Commonwealth Stadium. Treasurer of Wildcat Foundation, which was instrumental in raising funds and building Joe B Hall Wildcat Lodge. Roy went more than 40 years without missing a UK home Football or Basketball game. He was also an avid golfer. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by two children, Steve (Gretchen Voit) Holsclaw and Laura Holsclaw, both of Lexington and his sister Helen Smith of Lexington. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Albert Taylor Holsclaw. The visitation will occur on Friday from 11am-1pm, Milward-Man O’ War. The funeral and burial will be private, with burial at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.