Dr. Roy Holsclaw
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Roy Holsclaw, 86 and husband of Katharine Johnson Holsclaw passed away June 16, 2020. Born to the late William Taylor Holsclaw and Ora Mae Hagie Holsclaw on March 7, 1934 at Lothair, KY (Perry Co.). Active member Calvary Baptist Church since 1954. After graduating Hazard High School, he earned his DMD at U of L. He practiced dentistry in Lexington through the mid 1980’s. His community involvement included: chair of deacons and member personnel committee at Calvary; Bluegrass Dental Soc.; UK team dentist beginning in 1959 (basketball: served from Coach Rupp through Coach Hall, football: Coach Collier through Coach Ray); president of Lexington QB-Tipoff Club and YMCA Men’s Club, who developed feasibility study for basketball arena and football stadium, which would become Rupp Arena and Commonwealth Stadium. Treasurer of Wildcat Foundation, which was instrumental in raising funds and building Joe B Hall Wildcat Lodge. Roy went more than 40 years without missing a UK home Football or Basketball game. He was also an avid golfer. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by two children, Steve (Gretchen Voit) Holsclaw and Laura Holsclaw, both of Lexington and his sister Helen Smith of Lexington. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Albert Taylor Holsclaw. The visitation will occur on Friday from 11am-1pm, Milward-Man O’ War. The funeral and burial will be private, with burial at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
859-272-3414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved