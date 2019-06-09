Home

Dr. Roy Lee Ross, 84, of Cynthiana, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, August 1, 1934 to the late Smith Clement and Corrine Wysong Ross. He practiced dentistry for 35 years, he was the oldest member of the Cynthiana Lions Club, a Charter Member and instrumental in the building of the Paris Church of Christ, an avid golfer and assistant tennis coach. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Ross; a sister, Betty Barbour; a son, Ronald Ross and a granddaughter, Jessica Ross. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllos Barnes Ross; daughter-in-law, Linda Ross; four sons, Rodger (Wendy) Ross, Walter (Margaret) Tapp, Vic (Teresa) Guyton and Willie Guyton; a daughter, Linda (Kevin) Boughner; six grandchildren, Brian Ross, J.T. Ross, Ann Clay Ross, Aleesha Tapp, Halee Tapp and Victor Guyton and a great-grandchild, Graham Ross. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 11 at Paris Church of Christ by Clay Leonard and Dr. Stephen Besson. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paris Church of Christ Food Bank, 1923 Main Street, Paris, Kentucky 41061 or the Cynthiana Lions Club, 120 Western Avenue, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Pallbearers will be Doug Hampton, Gary Philpot, Chuck Duffy, Billy McWhorter, Cecil Ritchie, Wilbert Winkle, Larry Lail and Frank Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Cynthiana Lions Club and Wayne Ray. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019
